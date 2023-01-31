Travis Kelce’s ‘jabroni’ remark gets stamp of approval from WWE legend who coined it

When the Kansas City Chiefs conquered the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, members of the boys in red were not afraid to clap back at the jabs from Ohio.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval wrote in an official city proclamation that Joe Burrow was to take a paternity test to confirm whether he was Patrick Mahomes' father. The mayor also took part in the "Burrowhead Stadium" taunting against the now AFC champs.

That all proved to be bulletin board material for the Chiefs, but perhaps nobody was more motivated than Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, who did his best impersonation of The Rock.

"I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor: Know your role, and shut your mouth, you jabroni!" he said over the Arrowhead Stadium public address system.

His words were a common jab used by Dwayne Johnson throughout his WWE career.

The Rock is one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, so if you're going to use his own words, it better be good.

Well, Johnson approved.

"My boy said what he said. I appreciate the venomous 'shut yo' over formal ‘shut your,’" he tweeted on Monday night.

The Chiefs and Bengals have quickly become one of the best rivalries in football, with back-to-back instant classics in the AFC Championship, partnered with their war of words in the days leading up to this past Sunday's bout.

The Chiefs are now in their third Super Bowl in four years and will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.