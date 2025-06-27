Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce's 'Happy Gilmore 2' co-star, Christopher McDonald, lauds Super Bowl champ's acting skills

The sequel to the 1996 sports comedy film is scheduled to be released July 25

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Travis Kelce has excelled in football, but this summer he is putting his acting skills on full display.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end will star in the upcoming "Happy Gilmore 2" movie.

Hollywood star Christopher McDonald will reprise his role as Shooter McGavin in the sequel. Earlier this week, McDonald spoke to People about how Kelce fared during the filming process.

Travis Kelce at interview

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during an interview at Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Caesars Superdome Feb. 3, 2025, in New Orleans.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"Travis Kelce has been out there, and I just really liked him as a person. He is really funny. Way too handsome, by the way, but really a good actor actually," the Emmy nominee told the outlet.

McDonald continued to praise the three-time Super Bowl winner, saying he is "surprisingly good." McDonald was also complimentary of Kelce's skill on the golf course.

Travis Kelce looking on

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after making a catch during warmups before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nov. 4, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

"I think he's got game," the actor noted, admitting he "did not" get to play with the NFL star while filming.

Earlier this year, Kelce described the opportunity to be a part of the movie as "a dream come true."

Speakers onstage during a Netflix event

Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Rich Eisen speak onstage at The Kia Forum May 31, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix)

"I thought SNL was going to be the peak of my acting and showman or entertainment career," Kelce said during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" in January. "Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman and Happy Productions, it was off the chain."

The sequel to the 1996 sports comedy film is scheduled to be released July 25. It will be available on Netflix.

