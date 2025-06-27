Travis Kelce's 'Happy Gilmore 2' co-star, Christopher McDonald, lauds Super Bowl champ's acting skills

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce has excelled in football, but this summer he is putting his acting skills on full display.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end will star in the upcoming "Happy Gilmore 2" movie.

Hollywood star Christopher McDonald will reprise his role as Shooter McGavin in the sequel. Earlier this week, McDonald spoke to People about how Kelce fared during the filming process.

"Travis Kelce has been out there, and I just really liked him as a person. He is really funny. Way too handsome, by the way, but really a good actor actually," the Emmy nominee told the outlet.

McDonald continued to praise the three-time Super Bowl winner, saying he is "surprisingly good." McDonald was also complimentary of Kelce's skill on the golf course.

"I think he's got game," the actor noted, admitting he "did not" get to play with the NFL star while filming.

Earlier this year, Kelce described the opportunity to be a part of the movie as "a dream come true."

"I thought SNL was going to be the peak of my acting and showman or entertainment career," Kelce said during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" in January. "Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman and Happy Productions, it was off the chain."

The sequel to the 1996 sports comedy film is scheduled to be released July 25. It will be available on Netflix.

