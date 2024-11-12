Travis Kelce's ex laments not being 'as cool' with Chiefs WAGs amid star's Taylor Swift romance

Before there was Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dated social media influencer Kayla Nicole for about five years until 2022.

Kelce then shot his shot at Swift in the summer of 2023, and their fling blossomed into an outstanding relationship that engulfed the sports and pop culture world. However, Nicole said the Kelce-Swift relationship has had detrimental effects on her own personal life.

She told Radar Online on Friday that she is not as close with the other Chiefs wives and girlfriends as she once was.

"We are not as cool as we once were.," she told the website, adding that the breakup was hard because of how close she was with some of the women.

It was not the first time Nicole has seemingly commented on her ex-boyfriend’s relationship.

Nicole talked about the comments she has received from Swift’s fans on her social media posts during an appearance on "Unapologetically Angel" with WNBA star Angel Reese.

"I would be lying if I said that that level of hate (from Swift’s fans) and just like online chaos doesn’t impact me, it does. Even to this day," Nicole said.

Nicole said she still receives comments from Swift’s fans to this day.

"Oh yeah, you could go to my most recent post, and it will be people debating with each other why I am worthless, and I’ll never be a talented person, and I have no career, and I’m a bum," Nicole said.

Nicole is an on-air sports journalist who has hosted gigs for ESPN while also being a fashion influencer who has done work for several brands. She has worked with Crocs, Revolve and Savage X Fenty, among others.