Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce’s ex says she receives hateful comments from Taylor Swift fans on social media

Kayla Nicole and Kelce dated on and off from 2017 to 2022

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Kayla Nicole stopped dating Travis Kelce in 2022, yet Taylor Swift's fans allegedly leave her hateful comments on her social media.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end went official with Swift in September 2023, and they have been together ever since. 

Nicole talked about the comments she has received from Swift’s fans on her social media posts during a recent appearance on "Unapologetically Angel" with WNBA star Angel Reese.

Kayla Nicole poses

Kayla Nicole (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

"I would be lying if I said that that level of hate (from Swift’s fans) and just like online chaos doesn’t impact me, it does. Even to this day," Nicole said. 

Nicole said she still receives comments from Swift’s fans to this day. 

"Oh yeah, you could go to my most recent post, and it will be people debating with each other why I am worthless, and I’ll never be a talented person, and I have no career, and I’m a bum," Nicole said.

Nicole is an on-air sports journalist who has hosted gigs for ESPN while also being a fashion influencer who has done work for several brands. She has worked with Crocs, Revolve and Savage X Fenty, among others. 

Taylor Swift arrives at Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor Swift arrives before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

As for the reason Nicole thinks she receives hateful comments?

"It has nothing to do with me. I don’t know, I think there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, and it’s unfortunate because I’ve never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash," Nicole said. 

Kelce and Nicole dated on and off from 2017 to 2022. Nicole called Kelce a "great guy" but said she wouldn’t take one of her relationships public again. 

Travis Kelce warms up

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 29, 2024. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

"I don’t see myself doing that anytime soon. No, I absolutely don’t. And I just think ultimately it’s kind of like people can’t pick at what they don’t know about, you know what I mean. Like I would just protect my relationships from here on out. I don’t want to deal with it ever again. And then, too, if we break up, I don’t have to deal with whatever that looks like. Yeah, I’m good," Nicole said. 

Swift was in attendance for Kelce’s most recent game against the New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football." The Chiefs are 5-0 and are currently on their bye week. 

Kelce did not reveal any of his bye week plans during his most recent episode of "New Heights."

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.