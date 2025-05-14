Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce upset about Chiefs' Week 1 game in Brazil

The Chiefs were 15-2 in 2024

Ryan Gaydos
Published
The Kansas City Chiefs were reportedly set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo in the first week of the season. 

It is the second straight year the NFL will hold a game on the South American continent.

Travis Kelce essentially confirmed the Chiefs would be the Chargers’ opponent during an episode of his podcast, and he already expressed that he is not looking forward to it.

Travis Kelce walks off the field

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, #87, walks off the field at the end of the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025. (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

As he explained, he is bothered by the heat.

"Yeah, we’re definitely playing in Brazil," Kelce said with a smile on the "New Heights" podcast. "I also heard those rumors. … I’ll be there, playing football, in the f---ing heat."

Jason Kelce said he wanted to go and support the Philadelphia Eagles when they played against the Green Bay Packers last season. He said the field was "atrocious."

"The old field thing," Travis Kelce said mockingly in an apparent reference to the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, which resulted in complaints about the field in Arizona. "’The guys are slipping all over the place.’ How about we play with our shoulders over our toes? The guys were not slipping in New Orleans … I was slipping."

Travis Kelce vs Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, #87, reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Kelce said he was not exactly excited about the game in Brazil.

"There’s just something about getting closer to the equator. I don’t want to put on a football uniform doing that. I’ve been in Jacksonville in September and that’s f---ing miserable," he said.

When told that São Paulo is more inland, Kelce said he would rather be "dry than humid."

"I will say this, if it’s humid, I’m gonna be miserable," he added. "… If it’s hot and humid, and it’s kind a what I’m expecting, I’m going to be miserable but we’re going to find a way to get a win."

Brazil flag in Green Bay

A miniature Brazilian flag is seen during a watch party for the Green Bay Packers game against the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Titletown in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Kansas City finished 15-2 last season and made it to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year. The Eagles, however, defeated them soundly.

