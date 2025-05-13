NFL will play international games in 2 new countries as 2025 schedule comes into view

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL is playing seven international games during the 2025 season, and there is some history involved on multiple levels.

Almost all the games and teams involved were announced on Tuesday, and each destination has been set.

London, which has been the sight of NFL regular-season games since 2007, will have three contests. The NFL is also heading back to Brazil and Germany, while two countries will have its first taste of regular season football this year.

Dublin, Ireland and Madrid, Spain will also host teams vying for the Vince Lombardi Trophy next season. Here’s the full rundown of who will be playing in each game:

Week 1: TBA vs. Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo (Sept. 5)

Week 4: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings in Dublin (Sept. 28)

Week 5: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns in London (Oct. 5)

Week 6: Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets in London (Oct. 12)

Week 7: Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London (Oct. 19)

Week 10: Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts in Berlin (Nov. 9)

Week 11: Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders in Madrid (Nov. 16)

It was reported the Kansas City Chiefs were going to travel to Brazil to face their AFC West-rival Chargers, though the announcement with exact opponents should come Wednesday.

Also, it’s worth noting that the Vikings will become the first team in NFL history to play in two separate countries on back-to-back weeks. Their dynamic offense, which is expected to be led by J.J. McCarthy next season, will be on full display in Ireland and the United Kingdom early in the schedule.

Continuing the global initiative is what the NFL has made a point in doing, and that includes increasing the number of international games on the regular season schedule.

London was the main hub for building NFL fandom, but in 2022, the league also started to make its presence known in Germany. The Falcons-Colts matchup will be the fifth game played in the country since that year.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers made history this past season with a game in São Paulo, which was the start of Saquon Barkley’s Offensive Player of the Year season with his new squad.

And while the league is excited to see games in two different countries this season, there is already a plan in place to get one down under in Melbourne, Australia in 2026.

The season schedule for every team in the league will drop on Wednesday.

The season schedule for every team in the league will drop on Wednesday.