Cincinnati Bearcats

Travis Kelce tees up sweet gesture for Taylor Swift, brother: report

The Kelce brothers attended Cincinnati before going pro

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
For Travis Kelce, it seems the little things matter on and off the football field.

Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship has heated up over the last few months, underscored by the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s visit to Argentina during his bye week to support the pop star on her Eras Tour. Going the extra mile, Kelce reportedly concocted a sweet gift for Swift and his brother Jason.

Travis Kelce and the Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats, from left, Travis Kelce, Greg Blair and George Winn celebrate after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 48-34 at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 27, 2012, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images))

A seamstress for a local Cincinnati apparel store posted on Facebook about an order for the Kelce brothers and Swift, according to Page Six. The orders were for Cincinnati Bearcats basketball jerseys with the No. 13 for Swift and No. 87 for the Chiefs star.

Travis and Jason Kelce

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks with Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"Well today I received the order for Tavis [sic] Kelce. UC Jorden [sic] men’s basketball jerseys sets for him and his brother and two friends, and of course his girl," Nancy Roth wrote on Facebook before either hiding or deleting the post, according to the outlet.

It’s unclear what the jerseys were for but possibly foreshadowed an appearance at Fifth Third Arena. Both Kelce brothers played college football at Cincinnati before turning pro.

Taylor Swift and Travis kelce smile as they leave the Waverly Inn in New York City

Rumors that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were an item started circulating in the fall. (Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

If all goes well for Travis and Jason, their seasons will end in February, which would mean the Bearcats have four regular-season home games left. Swift’s international tour starts again in Tokyo on Feb. 7 and continues to Australia, Singapore, France and Sweden at least through mid-May.

The Bearcats are home from Dec. 12 to 29, with matchups against Bryant, Dayton, Merrimack, Stetson and Evansville.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.