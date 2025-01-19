Travis Kelce feeling '22' after delivering best game of season in Chiefs' playoff win

Travis Kelce delivered his best game of the season in the biggest game of the Kansas City Chiefs’ season to that point.

Kelce had seven catches on eight targets for 117 yards and a touchdown catch. It was the most receiving yards he’s recorded in a single game in the 2024 season as the Chiefs won the game, 23-14, to move to the AFC Championship Game for the seventh straight time.

The star tight end asked how he felt as he spoke to reporters.

"Twenty-two, baby, 22" he said referencing his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s song "22."

It was the same joke he used when he appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" ahead of the playoffs. He was asked if he felt like he has the energy of a young athlete.

"I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22," he told McAfee earlier this month.

Kelce was able to turn back the clock and put retirement rumors to rest for at least one more week.

Kelce faced all kinds of criticism during the season, with accusations flying about him being washed up or spending too much time with his girlfriend. He still managed to have 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games.

Even at age 35, Kelce was healthy for the entire season and only missed Week 18 as the Chiefs decided to rest their starters, having already wrapped up a bye week. With the whiff of retirement entering the air as the season enters the final stretch, Kelce was asked whether Swift had any thoughts about him calling it a career.

Kelce said he has support from Swift to keep playing if he wants to.