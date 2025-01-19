Expand / Collapse search
College football star Ashton Jeanty talks possibility of Deion Sanders coaching Cowboys

College football star Ashton Jeanty is likely to be the first running back taken in the upcoming NFL Draft in the spring.

Where Jeanty lands will be the big question. Some mock drafts have predicted the running back going to the Dallas Cowboys, which he said earlier this month would be a dream come true for him, as he played high school football in Frisco, Texas.

The Cowboys have been in the spotlight over the last week after parting ways with Mike McCarthy as head coach and rumors have swirled about the possibility of Deion Sanders leaving Colorado to lead Dallas.

Deion Sanders runs on field

Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on Oct. 19, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Jeanty remarked to Fox News Digital about the possibility of playing for Sanders in Dallas.

"I think that would be a real great opportunity," Jeanty said. "Coach Prime is great at just giving guys opportunity and using them to the best of their abilities. Kind of like Travis Hunter playing both ways. Most coaches wouldn’t do that. I think he would excel at the position."

Jeanty, who spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of his partnership with SAXX, also appreciated that Sanders was a "a man of faith."

"Obviously, I’m a man of faith. He’s a man of faith. Having my previous head coach be a man of faith is a great thing. Having a great relationship you can see he has with his guys off the field as he does on the field."

He told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that he knows some of the Cowboys’ facilities firsthand.

DALLAS COWBOYS NEXT HEAD COACH ODDS: WHO WILL REPLACE MIKE MCCARTHY?

Ashton Jeanty in the Fiesta Bowl

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty practices before the Fiesta Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Dec. 31, 2024. (Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images)

"I would love to play for the Cowboys," he told the station. "It’d be like a dream come true. Obviously, I used to play in their practice stadium, and all our home games in high school, even my freshman year when we came down here for the Frisco Bowl, we practiced there again.

"So, it would just feel like I’m at home, honestly. I ain’t going to say too much, but Dallas, they’ve always had a good running back, and when they’ve got a good running back, they play a lot better."

Dallas may be the lone team that could take a running back early in the first round if Jeanty isn’t selected by the time the No. 12 pick rolls around.

Jeanty was the Heisman Trophy runner-up to Hunter in his final season in the collegiate ranks. He rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns for the Broncos.

Ashton Jeanty warms up

Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty warms up before a game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, Nov. 9, 2024. (Brian Losness-Imagn Images)

Boise State made the College Football Playoff but were ousted in the quarterfinals.

