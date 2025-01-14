Chiefs' Travis Kelce responds to NFL postseason-related question with Taylor Swift lyric

The Kansas City Chiefs' quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Vince Lombardi Trophy begins in earnest on Saturday when they welcome the Houston Texans to Arrowhead Stadium for a playoff game.

The Texans upset the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round over the weekend, which punched their ticket to the divisional round. Travis Kelce, 35, has been in the NFL for more than a decade, but the Chiefs star tight end told ESPN's Pat McAfee he still feels like he has the energy of a young athlete.

Kelce actually mentioned a specific number — 22 — when he was asked about how he felt as the Chiefs head into the playoffs. "22" is also the title of one of pop star Taylor Swift's songs from her album "Red."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22," he said in a nod to one of the song's lyrics this week during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this week.

Kelce and Swift have been romantically linked for more than a year, with the singer making routine appearances at Chiefs games since the 2023 season.

Kelce was recently named to his 10th consecutive Pro Bowl. But, he likely hopes to skip the event and in favor of competing in the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

TRAVIS KELCE RECEIVES MOST FAN VOTES FOR 2025 PRO BOWL

Although Kelce fell short of the coveted 1,000 receiving yards mark this past regular season, he appeared to round into playoff form as the year progressed.

He finished the Chiefs' Christmas Day victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers with 84 receiving yards and a touchdown reception.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelce has been a key part of three Super Bowl winning teams, including the Chiefs win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII and last year's title run. No NFL team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowl titles.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.