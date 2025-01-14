Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Travis Kelce responds to NFL postseason-related question with Taylor Swift lyric

The Chiefs host the Texas in the divisional round on Jan. 18

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The Kansas City Chiefs' quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Vince Lombardi Trophy begins in earnest on Saturday when they welcome the Houston Texans to Arrowhead Stadium for a playoff game.

The Texans upset the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round over the weekend, which punched their ticket to the divisional round. Travis Kelce, 35, has been in the NFL for more than a decade, but the Chiefs star tight end told ESPN's Pat McAfee he still feels like he has the energy of a young athlete.

Kelce actually mentioned a specific number — 22 — when he was asked about how he felt as the Chiefs head into the playoffs. "22" is also the title of one of pop star Taylor Swift's songs from her album "Red."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in a split photo. (IMAGN)

"I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22," he said in a nod to one of the song's lyrics this week during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this week.

Kelce and Swift have been romantically linked for more than a year, with the singer making routine appearances at Chiefs games since the 2023 season.

Travis Kelce smiles alongside Taylor Swift

Taylor looked lucky in love as she supported Travis Kelce following his big win at the AFC Championship game. (Patrick Smith)

Kelce was recently named to his 10th consecutive Pro Bowl. But, he likely hopes to skip the event and in favor of competing in the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Although Kelce fell short of the coveted 1,000 receiving yards mark this past regular season, he appeared to round into playoff form as the year progressed.

Travis Kelce looking on

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after making a catch during warmups before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov. 4, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

He finished the Chiefs' Christmas Day victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers with 84 receiving yards and a touchdown reception.

Kelce has been a key part of three Super Bowl winning teams, including the Chiefs win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII and last year's title run. No NFL team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowl titles.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

