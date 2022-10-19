Travis Kelce on Chiefs' rumors about signing Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I want them to come true'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce confirmed he restructured his contract to free up cap space for the franchise.

Kelce had his base salary converted to a signing bonus to clear $3.455 million in cap room for Kansas City, and he fully expects it to go toward a move to "get better as a team."

Speaking on his podcast "New Heights" with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the Chiefs’ Pro Bowler didn’t mind getting the rest of his base salary, about $2.55 million, according to Spotrac, all up front.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Yeah, my agent just hit me up and said they want to free up some cap space. So, I was like, ‘I get the money now?’ All right," Kelce said. "And it frees up cap space for us to get better as a team.

"I’m not sure yet. It’s a start to a move, right? You’re freeing up cap space to be able to do something."

Jason Kelce stirred the pot, saying that current free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be the move for the Chiefs. There have been rumors Beckham will see strong pursuit from the Chiefs when he’s healthy enough to return to the game, which is expected to be soon.

"I want them to come true," Travis Kelce said of the Beckham-to-the-Chiefs rumors. "I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility.

ODELL BECKHAM JR. CLAIMS RAMS GAVE HIM ‘LOW’ CONTRACT OFFER; SEAN MCVAY RESPONDS

"Something in the air for sure."

To that, Jason said, "We can neither confirm nor deny, but we will speculate. Look forward to seeing OBJ in a Chiefs uniform."

Beckham is still recovering from the ACL injury he suffered in the Super Bowl last year, which he won with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams are another team that is a possible landing spot for Beckham, but he tweeted the other day that their contract offer was "the lowest of low offers."

FREE AGENT ODELL BECKHAM JR. HINTS AT 5 TEAMS HE WANTS TO PLAY FOR

"So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that," Beckham tweeted. "So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home !"

Other than the Rams, Beckham seemed to see four other teams as possible destinations, including the Chiefs. The Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens were also suggested.

When healthy, Beckham is a nightmare for opposing cornerbacks. The Chiefs’ receiving corps has Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Juju Smith-Schuster on the outside, while Mecole Hardman plays in the slot. Rookie Skyy Moore also swaps in and out to complement Kelce, one of the top tight ends in the league.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Could Beckham elevate an already explosive Chiefs offense? Time will tell if Kelce’s restructure will result in the Super Bowl champion making his way to Kansas City in search of another ring.