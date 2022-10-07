Free agent Odell Beckham Jr. hints at 5 teams he wants to play for

Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent while he nurses a torn ACL, his second in 18 months suffered in Super Bowl LVI.

Had Beckham not gotten hurt, he was well on his way to a dominant performance.

He scored the game's first touchdown but was injured in the second quarter.

Beckham still earned his ring, though, and proved he still has something in the tank. In the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, he had nine catches for 113 yards.

In a Twitter exchange with former defensive end and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears, Beckham said he was "goin wherever God put in my heart ! And when the timing is right! Until then im just head down workin."

But when Beckham asked Spears to name five teams Beckham should go do, Spears mentioned the Chiefs, Packers, Rams, Bills and Ravens.

"We see eye to eye," Beckham replied.

Beckham visited his former New York Giants facility earlier this week, but it turned out it was not a formal visit with the team. He was meeting up with former teammates Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard, whom he's remained close with since he was traded in 2019 to the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowler.