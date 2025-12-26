Travis Kelce addresses retirement question once more after playing potential final Chiefs home game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs fans are usually amped for a playoff run as the regular season comes to a close, but Christmas night at Arrowhead Stadium didn’t have those implications as they won’t be making the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Yet, it was an emotional night as a cornerstone of the franchise perhaps played his final home game.

Tight end Travis Kelce walked off the grass on GEHA Field following the 20-13 loss with one of those familiar, take-it-all-in moments that veterans who might be calling it quits on their storied career do. He high-fived fans as he walked to the tunnel and likely heard a bunch of kudos, appreciation and pure admiration despite the result of the game.

Kelce, who finished with five catches for 36 yards as third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun played due to multiple knee injuries for Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew, is expected to announce his intentions, if any, to play in 2026.

Retirement has always been in the cards, and he’s admitted that he would let the Chiefs know his intentions before the new league year begins in March.

"A whole lot of emotions," Kelce said at the podium during a post-game press conference, per ESPN. "You’ve got everybody in the world watching you. You get to go out there with the young guys on prime-time television. Young guys getting an opportunity to taste what this NFL life is like."

Of course, reporters had to follow up on what Kelce might do with his career.

"I’ll let that be a decision I’ll make with my family, friends, the Chiefs organization when the time comes," he replied.

Kelce was introduced before the game along with the rest of his offensive teammates, and the Arrowhead Stadium crowd erupted, understanding the circumstances of what they were potentially witnessing.

It’s those moments since the very beginning of his career, which now has three Super Bowl rings on the shelf along with a likely trip to Canton, Ohio, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, that Kelce never takes for granted.

"You only get a few of those where you get to stand there and appreciate [60,000], 70,000 Chiefs fans cheering for you," he explained. "I always embrace that moment.

"You feel the generations of happiness and the love that [the fans] have. It’s a beautiful thing, man."

Kelce’s fiancee, music megastar Taylor Swift, was present to watch her future husband in his element in Kansas City for what could be the final time.

Before their relationship took the world by storm, Kelce’s stardom quickly rose on that field, catching 645 passes during Chiefs home games, including many playoff bouts on their way to Vince Lombardi trophies.

The Chiefs will end the 2025 season, a disappointing one by their standards, on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders, where there is a question whether Kelce will even play. He does need just 10 yards to hit 13,000 for his career.

If he doesn’t play, Kelce would finish with 839 yards and five touchdowns on 73 catches in 16 games. And then fans will start to look at what his final career stats could potentially be, including the second-most receiving yards by a tight end in league history at 12,990.

But it’s currently all just potential. Kelce knows a decision must be made, but it will be on his time as he sits through the pros and cons of playing in what would be his 14th NFL season.

