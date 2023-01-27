Travis, Jason Kelce's parents share conference championship plans, brace for brotherly matchup in Super Bowl

This championship weekend is a family affair for the Kelces.

Travis will play in his fifth straight AFC championship with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Jason will be looking to advance to his second Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, have a dilemma. They can't be at both their sons' games.

So, Donna and Ed have decided they'll head to Philadelphia to watch Jason in person and will catch Travis on TV.

The Kelce brothers could meet in the Super Bowl, just as they had a chance to meet in 2018. That year, Travis' Chiefs were sent home by the New England Patriots, and Jason's Eagles beat the Pats in the Super Bowl.

If both Kelces make the Super Bowl Feb. 12, their parents will face another dilemma.

"It’s your hopes and dreams coming true, but it’s your worst fears," Donna told FOX 8 in Cleveland. "Somebody is going to go home a loser, and neither one of them lose very well."

Ed is looking at the bright side. Considering they both play offense — Travis as a tight end, Jason as a center — they'll never be on the field at the same time, so their fists won't be flying at one another.

Donna attended the Chiefs' game last Saturday and was unable to make it to Philadelphia in time for the Eagles' game, which kicked off shortly after.

In 2021, Donna saw Jason play in Tampa Bay, then caught a flight to Kansas City to see Travis the same day.

Travis and Jason have played against each other twice, and Travis was inactive for their teams' third matchup. The Chiefs are 3-0 in those games.

If the Kelces advance to the Super Bowl, it would mark the first time brothers played against each other in the annual game. Jim and John Harbaugh are the only brothers to face one another as head coaches in the Super Bowl.

The last pair of brothers to face off in a professional championship were Scott and Rob Niedermayer in the 2003 Stanley Cup Finals. Scott's New Jersey Devils beat Rob's Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in seven games.

Austin and Aaron Nola faced off in baseball's National League Championship Series in October, while Stephen and Seth Curry battled it out in the NBA's 2019 Western Conference Finals.