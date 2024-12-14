Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter wins Heisman Trophy

Colorado’s Travis Hunter is college football’s most outstanding player, winning the Heisman Trophy Saturday night.

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy over Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

An emotional Hunter shared a long embrace with head coach Deion Sanders, wiping away tears on Coach Prime's shoulder.

"I thank God, man. I never thought I'd be in this position," Hunter said when accepting the award.

Hunter received 552 first-place votes, beating out Jeanty's 309. They were, by far, the top two finishers in the vote, and it was the closest vote since 2009.

Hunter, 21, had one of the most prolific seasons in college football history, playing both wide receiver and cornerback for Colorado.

The Colorado superstar played a whopping 1,380 total snaps this season, rarely leaving the field.

Hunter played 670 snaps on offense and 686 snaps on defense while also playing 24 special teams snaps.

As a wide receiver, Hunter had 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 total touchdowns. Hunter won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top wide receiver.

Hunter also won the Bednarik Award as the nation’s best defensive player, becoming the first player ever to win both the Bednarik and Biletnikoff.

As a corner, Hunter had 31 tackles, 11 pass deflections and four interceptions, anchoring Colorado’s defense.

Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders led Colorado to a 9-3 record, and the team fell just short of making the Big 12 championship game.

Jeanty came in second place after the Boise State running back had one of the best seasons for a running back in college football history.

Jeanty’s numbers were out of a video game. He ran for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns on 344 carries, averaging 7.3 yards per carry.

Jeanty helped lead Boise State to the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff, which includes a first-round bye. Boise State will play the winner of SMU and Penn State.

