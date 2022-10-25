Transgender high school volleyball player appears to feature spike that injured opponent in highlight reel

A North Carolina school district voted last month to forfeit all high school girls' volleyball games against a rival school which rosters a transgender athlete.

The transgender athlete from Highlands High School spiked a ball into the face of a girl from Hiwassee Dam High School who reportedly suffered head and neck injuries - the Cherokee County Board of Education forfeited the contests "due to safety concerns."

A YouTube video was posted on Oct. 1 that appeared to be the athlete's highlight reel - high school athletes often make reels for college recruitment.

The video was posted after the vote on Sept. 21, but before the story became national news. Fox News first reported on this story on Oct. 21.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

NORTH CAROLINA SCHOOL DISTRICT VOTES TO FORFEIT GAMES AGAINST RIVAL AFTER TRANSGENDER ATHLETE INJURES PLAYER

David Payne, Hiwassee Dam's athletic director, supported the decision, and Vice Chair Jeff Martin felt that "there is a competitive advantage and a safety concern for certain teams — it’s not the same for all teams."

Payne believed "a statement needed to be made and that it's unfair and unsafe" while also saying there were "mixed feelings" from players and parents about facing Highlands in the future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Transgender athletes competing in women's sports has become a controversial topic, especially after Lia Thomas, a biological man, won an NCAA championship in women's swimming earlier this year.