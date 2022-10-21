Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

High School
Published

North Carolina school district votes to forfeit games against rival after transgender athlete injures player

Player reportedly suffered head and neck injuries from vicious spike

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Cherokee County Board of Education in North Carolina voted last month to forfeit girls volleyball games against a rival school after a transgender athlete reportedly injured a player with a spike.

The board voted 5-1 Sept. 21 for Hiwassee Dam High School to forfeit all girls volleyball matches against Highlands School after a Hiwassee Dam player reportedly suffered head and neck injuries from a spike from the Highlands transgender athlete.

"The county will not participate in any volleyball games, varsity or junior varsity, against Highlands due to safety concerns," the board said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Volleyball on Wood Floor

Volleyball on Wood Floor

David Payne, Hiwassee Dam's athletic director, supported the decision, and Vice Chair Jeff Martin felt that "there is a competitive advantage and a safety concern for certain teams — it’s not the same for all teams."

Payne believed "a statement needed to be made and that it's unfair and unsafe" while also saying there were "mixed feelings" from players and parents about facing Highlands in the future.

Board member Joe Wood said the decision was made based on safety, not gender.

The board member who voted against the move, Keesha Curtis, "believes all school principals and ADs should make that decision."

Image from a girls volleyball game 

Image from a girls volleyball game  (KSAZ)

KENTUCKY SWIMMER WHO TIED WITH LIA THOMAS SAYS MAJORITY OF WOMEN NOT OK WITH 'TRAJECTORY' OF FEMALE SPORTS

The Hiwassee Dam player is still suffering from long-term concussion symptoms and has not been cleared to play, according to Education First Alliance.

Transgender athletes competing in women's sports has become a controversial topic, especially after Lia Thomas, a biological man, won an NCAA championship in women's swimming earlier this year.

A ball on the court before a match between the Dominican Republic and Serbia during the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Cup Japan 2015 at Sendai City Gymnasium Aug. 30, 2015, in Sendai, Japan.  

A ball on the court before a match between the Dominican Republic and Serbia during the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Cup Japan 2015 at Sendai City Gymnasium Aug. 30, 2015, in Sendai, Japan.   (Masashi Hara/Getty Images for FIVB)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several states have passed laws requiring athletes to participate in sports based on their biological sex.