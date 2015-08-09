Transfer Golson hopes to win Florida State quarterback job

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Everett Golson hopes to prove at Florida State that a difficult finish to his Notre Dame career was an anomaly. But first he has to beat out junior Sean Maguire, who has spent the last two seasons as Jameis Winston's backup.

The two leading candidates for the job replacing the departed 2013 Heisman Trophy winner were ushered in separately Sunday to discuss their quarterback competition.

At the moment, Maguire is listed as No. 1 on the depth chart, but coach Jimbo Fisher has already said that means nothing at this point in any of his team's summer position battles.

Fisher knows from his own experience about the challenges of acclimating to a new team for one season. He transferred from Salem in West Virginia to Samford for his final season as a college quarterback in 1987.