©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Olympics

Trans activist suggests combining Olympics and Paralympics, creating gender-neutral competition

Trump signed an executive order banning trans athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Trump's decisive response to Maine's governor on transgender athletes is how it should be: Riley Gaines Video

Trump's decisive response to Maine's governor on transgender athletes is how it should be: Riley Gaines

'Hannity' panelists Riley Gaines and Kaylee McGhee White give their take on President Donald Trump's spat with the Maine governor over transgender athletes in women's sports.

Trans activist Blossom Brown went viral this week after saying that the upcoming Summer Olympics in Los Angeles should "absolutely" be gender-neutral and suggesting that there shouldn’t be a reason why Olympians and Paralympians can’t compete against one another. 

Brown’s statements came during a heated debate with former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines during an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Thursday where the two discussed President Donald Trump’s recent executive order that essentially banned transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. 

Riley Gaines in Michigan

Riley Gaines, center, gestures, while speaking with a panel during a roundtable event calling to protect women's sports held at The Captain's Club Golf & Event Center in Grand Blanc on Monday, August 5, 2024. (Ryan Garza / USA Today Network)

Morgan repeatedly asked Brown why men and women are separated in sports at the Olympics. 

"Here’s the thing, I’m not an Olympian. I don’t play sports. I think what you’re saying is conservative propaganda," Brown responded, in part.  

"When we talk about trans people, we’re talking about gender identity. We’re not just focused on sex."

When asked again later, specifically if the Olympics should be gender-neutral, Brown responded, "Absolutely, I don’t see anything wrong with it." 

Blossom Brown speaks

Trans activist Blossom Brown speaks in front of counter protesters while attending a rally in support of the Netflix transgender employee walkout "Stand Up in Solidarity" to protest the streaming of comedian Dave Chappelle's new comedy special, in Los Angeles, California, on October 20, 2021.  (Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

Gaines, the host of OutKick’s "Gaines for Girls" podcast, continued to defend Trump’s executive order and its efforts to create fairness in women’s sports. 

"Because men and women are different. We have different physical ceilings. It’s the same reason you have any category. It’s the same reason we have the Paralympics versus the Olympics. It’s the same reason we have weight classes in boxing. We don’t have weight classes in boxing because we are fat-shaming people who weigh more. No – we have weight classes because it would be unfair. We know the outcome."

Gaines later raised the question about Olympians and Paralympians competing against one another.

When asked whether the Games should be combined, Brown said, "I mean, why not?" 

Riley Gaines talks to supporters

Riley Gaines speaks at supporters at Independent Women’s Forum's "Our Bodies, Our Sports: We Won't Back Down" rally outside Phoenix City Hall on Jan. 11, 2024. (Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Brown's comments come weeks after Trump signed an executive order instructing all federal agencies to review grants, programs and policies that fail to comply with the administration's efforts to end "male competitive participation in women’s sports … as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth." 

The order also instructed strict Title IX enforcement against any educational institutions or athletic associations that do not comply and demands federal assistance be taken away in such cases.

Some states have already spoken out against their willingness to comply with the federal law. 

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.