Trans activist suggests combining Olympics and Paralympics, creating gender-neutral competition

Trans activist Blossom Brown went viral this week after saying that the upcoming Summer Olympics in Los Angeles should "absolutely" be gender-neutral and suggesting that there shouldn’t be a reason why Olympians and Paralympians can’t compete against one another.

Brown’s statements came during a heated debate with former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines during an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Thursday where the two discussed President Donald Trump’s recent executive order that essentially banned transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

Morgan repeatedly asked Brown why men and women are separated in sports at the Olympics.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Here’s the thing, I’m not an Olympian. I don’t play sports. I think what you’re saying is conservative propaganda," Brown responded, in part.

"When we talk about trans people, we’re talking about gender identity. We’re not just focused on sex."

When asked again later, specifically if the Olympics should be gender-neutral, Brown responded, "Absolutely, I don’t see anything wrong with it."

NCAA'S NEW TRANS-PARTICIPATION POLICY IS 'AS CLEAR AS MUD,' RILEY GAINES SAYS

Gaines, the host of OutKick’s "Gaines for Girls" podcast, continued to defend Trump’s executive order and its efforts to create fairness in women’s sports.

"Because men and women are different. We have different physical ceilings. It’s the same reason you have any category. It’s the same reason we have the Paralympics versus the Olympics. It’s the same reason we have weight classes in boxing. We don’t have weight classes in boxing because we are fat-shaming people who weigh more. No – we have weight classes because it would be unfair. We know the outcome."

Gaines later raised the question about Olympians and Paralympians competing against one another.

When asked whether the Games should be combined, Brown said, "I mean, why not?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown's comments come weeks after Trump signed an executive order instructing all federal agencies to review grants, programs and policies that fail to comply with the administration's efforts to end "male competitive participation in women’s sports … as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth."

The order also instructed strict Title IX enforcement against any educational institutions or athletic associations that do not comply and demands federal assistance be taken away in such cases.

Some states have already spoken out against their willingness to comply with the federal law.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.