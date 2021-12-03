Expand / Collapse search
Portland Trail Blazers
Trail Blazers fire GM Neil Olshey after toxic workplace investigation

Portland launched an investigation last month

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Portland Trail Blazers on Friday fired president of basketball operations and general manager Neil Olshey after an investigation into allegations he fostered a toxic workplace.

Portland announced the decision in a statement posted to Twitter. The franchise reaffirmed its commitment in building a positive environment.

Neil Olshey, president of basketball operations of the Portland Trail Blazers, looks on during game against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 20, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. 

Neil Olshey, president of basketball operations of the Portland Trail Blazers, looks on during game against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 20, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"Following the conclusion of the independent review of concerns and complaints around our workplace environment at the practice facility, the Portland Trail Blazers organization has decided to terminate general manager Neil Olshey, effective immediately due to violations of the Portland Trail Blazers’ Code of Conduct," the team said. "Out of respect for those who candidly participated in that privileged investigation, we will not release or discuss it. We are confident that these changes will help build a more positive and respectful work environment."

Portland launched its investigation into Olshey last month after concerns arose regarding "workplace environment by non-player personnel at the practice facility."

General Manager for the Portland Trail Blazers Neil Olshey looks on before the game against the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 11, 2015 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon.  

General Manager for the Portland Trail Blazers Neil Olshey looks on before the game against the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 11, 2015 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon.   (Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

Yahoo Sports reported Olshey had allegedly created a toxic work environment and was accused of bullying and intimidating staff. 

The report suggested at the time that Olshey’s future could be in jeopardy. One of the issues reportedly stemmed from the alleged "mishandling of the situation" when video coordinator Zach Cooper died in April 2020.

Joe Cronin was promoted to interim general manager while leadership started its search for a new GM.

Portland has gone through a bunch of turnover in the last few months. Portland and Terry Stotts parted ways after the 2020-21 season and the organization hired Chauncey Billups, which was controversial at the time over past sexual assault allegations.

Chauncey Billups is introduced as the new head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers by Portland Trail Blazer General Manager Neil Olshey at the team's at the team's practice facility in Portland, Oregon.

Chauncey Billups is introduced as the new head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers by Portland Trail Blazer General Manager Neil Olshey at the team's at the team's practice facility in Portland, Oregon. (Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

Chris McGowan stepped down from his position as Trail Blazers CEO last month too.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com