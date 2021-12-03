Warriors coach Steve Kerr's desire for winning still burning hot

The Golden State Warriors are experiencing a resurgence with Stephen Curry, who appears to be healthy and in MVP form, along with Draymond Green and a whole host of role players who have gone above and beyond so far.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who has gone through the trials and tribulations with the team over the last few seasons, told The Athletic in an interview published Thursday the desire to win championships is still as hot as ever.

"I never lose any sleep over that," Kerr said when asked about his legacy. "I count my blessings that I’ve been able to coach the players that I’ve coached and be in the organization that I’m in because I know how lucky I am. But part of what allowed me to stay in the NBA for 15 years as a player is that losing humiliates me, you know? My competitive desire drives me."

"But like a lot of players at this level, the fear of losing is an even bigger motivator. So even though I don’t stop and think about legacy or anything like that, I just want to f---ing win, you know? It burns in me. I want to win so badly. It’s kind of how I’ve been since I was five years old, and Draymond’s the same way and Steph’s the same way and Klay’s the same way. And what I love is that collectively, we’re getting off the mat this year. And we’re saying, ‘All right, let’s get it. Let’s do it again.’ Whatever that means. Whatever people write. However people feel about us. The main thing is that we’re competing again and we’re enjoying the competition."

Golden State is certainly playing up to the level they were a few years ago, before Kevin Durant left in free agency and Klay Thompson went down with an Achilles injury and later a setback.

The Warriors are 18-3 and No. 2 in the Western Conference. Golden State will play the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. The Suns have an 18-game winning streak and beat the Warriors already this week.