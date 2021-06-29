Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS
Published

Tour de France riders protest to demand increased safety measures amid spate of crashes

The competitors staged a brief protest during the fourth stage of the race

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tour de France competitors on Tuesday staged a brief protest in the town of Redon during the fourth stage of the race.

Riders called for better protection after consecutive days of crashes, which started when a spectator flashing a sign for TV cameras caused a massive pileup.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Tuesday, the riders came to a full stop in the first kilometer of the race and then rode slow through the first 10 kilometers in hopes of drawing organizers’ attention.

Slovakia's Peter Sagan, center left, crashes with Australia's Caleb Ewan, center right, during the sprint towards the finish line of the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 113.65 miles with start in Lorient and finish in Pontivy, France, Monday, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)

Slovakia's Peter Sagan, center left, crashes with Australia's Caleb Ewan, center right, during the sprint towards the finish line of the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 113.65 miles with start in Lorient and finish in Pontivy, France, Monday, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)

The Cyclistes Professionnels Associés (CPA) released a statement calling for heightened safety measures.

"Following the crashes during Stage 3 of the TdF, CPA has been discussing with the riders about how they wish to proceed to show their dissatisfaction with safety measures and demand their concerns are taken seriously," the statement read. "Their frustration about foreseeable and preventable action is enormous. They wish to stress their respect for their sponsors, their sports groups, the organizer, their international institutions," the CPA’s statement read.

TOUR DE FRANCE FANS UNDER SCRUTINY AFTER ONE SPECTATOR CAUSED PILE-UP

"In return, the riders of the Tour de France ask for the same respect – respect for their safety. For this reason they are asking the (Union Cycliste Internationale) to setup discussions with all race stakeholders to adapt the 3 km rule during stage races."

According to Cycling Tips, riders have asked if cyclists crash within 3 kilometers of the finish then their final time would be taken from the group they were in. However, the request was denied.

Stage 3 saw its share of crashes on Monday.

Australia's Jack Haig gets assistance from a team member after crashing during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 113.65 miles with start in Lorient and finish in Pontivy, France, Monday, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Australia's Jack Haig gets assistance from a team member after crashing during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 113.65 miles with start in Lorient and finish in Pontivy, France, Monday, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Jack Haig, an Australian cyclist who rides for Team Bahrain Victorious, was forced out of the Tour after suffering a concussion and a broken collarbone in Stage 3, according to Cycling Tips. He finished in 38th in the 2019 Tour de France and put together three top 10 finishes in 2021 before this year’s Tour.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Primoz Roglic was also banged up from Stage 3, but managed to ride in Stage 4.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_