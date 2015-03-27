Tottenham defender Kaboul to miss four months

Tottenham defender Younes Kaboul underwent knee surgery Thursday and will be sidelined four months.

Kaboul, 26, missed Euro 2012 for France with a knee injury, but played in the English Premier League opener against Newcastle on Aug. 18. He was injured in training for Spurs' second match, and did not play against West Brom.

He played 33 league matches last season for Spurs, who will likely be without one of their starting center backs until January.

Kaboul debuted for France last year and has played five international matches.