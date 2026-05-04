2026 WNBA Odds: What Will Be Toronto's New Mascot?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the WNBA season prepares to begin its 30th season, two expansion teams are gearing up to take the court in 2026: the Toronto Tempo and the Portland Fire.

However, it's Toronto that has really piqued fans' interest because the Tempo have yet to announce their mascot. With suspense surrounding the unveiling of this key part of Toronto's branding, betting markets have gotten in on the fun, too.

Will the Tempo mascot be an animal, a mythical creature or some other kind of object?

Here are the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of May 4, along with some of the team's other regular-season odds.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Category of Toronto Tempo Mascot

Animal: -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)

Mythical creature: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Human: +470 (bet $10 to win $57 total)

Object/item: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

What to know: For a bit of April Fool's Day fodder, the Tempo teased a new mascot on April 1 — the Metro Gnome. According to the team's Instagram account, the cheeky post was in response to fans asking for the new mascot to officially be a metronome. As of May 4, though, there's still no official word on what the team has chosen.

Toronto Tempo regular-season wins in 2026

Over 15.5 wins: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 15.5 wins: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Toronto Tempo X+ regular-season wins in 2026

Toronto Tempo 10+ wins: -850 (bet $10 to win $11.18 total)

Toronto Tempo 12+ wins: -375 (bet $10 to win $12.67 total)

Toronto Tempo 14+ wins: -192 (bet $10 to win $15.21 total)

Toronto Tempo 16+ wins: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Toronto Tempo 18+ wins: +154 (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)

Toronto Tempo 20+ wins: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Toronto Tempo most regular-season wins in 2026: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Toronto Tempo to make the playoffs: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Toronto Tempo to miss the playoffs: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)



What to know: Based on the odds, the Tempo aren't expected to make much noise in the franchise's inaugural WNBA season. The current roster is a mix of league veterans and players from around the globe. Two notable vets who will lead the Tempo in Year 1 are guards Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes, who both recently agreed to two-year deals with the new team.