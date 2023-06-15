Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics
Published

Tori Bowie's agent speaks out after Olympian's death: 'Would have handled everything differently'

Holland said that Bowie was very much looking forward to being a mother

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

All Tori Bowie could look forward to was being a mom.

Despite being a track and field star and Olympic gold medalist, Bowie’s mind was focused on what motherhood was going to be like, as she was eight months pregnant and speaking with her agent Kimberly Holland. 

"I thought that conversation, overall, was a conversation of new beginnings," Holland told NBC News in an interview. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tori Bowie in 2016

Former Southern Mississippi star Tori Bowie smiles during the Louisiana Tech and Southern Mississippi game on Nov. 25, 2016, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. (Susan Broadbridge/Hattiesburg American via AP, File)

But Bowie, at just 32 years old, was found dead on May 2 following complications related to childbirth in Winter Garden, Florida. Authorities conducted a wellness check on her, and found that she had been in labor when she passed. 

The medical examiner’s report, obtained by Fox News Digital, listed possible complications that included "respiratory distress and eclampsia," the latter being a pregnancy-related condition that could involve seizures or coma.

When Holland learned the news, she was devastated. 

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST TORI BOWIE DIED FROM CHILDBIRTH COMPLICATIONS, AUTOPSY FINDS

"She was like, you know, my daughter," she said. 

Tori Bowie wins gold

Gold medalist Tori Bowie stands on the podium at the Olympic Games on Aug. 20, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

"I think that that would have been one of the most luckiest babies ever because she had so much love to give."

Holland did notice, though, that Bowie wasn’t eating enough during their last conversation together. She had told Bowie, 32, that she was eating for herself and the baby inside her. Bowie said, "Miss Kim, the baby is fine," so Holland backed off. 

Bowie weighed 96 pounds when she died, the autopsy report stated. 

"We probably would have handled everything differently to make sure everything was done properly," Holland told NBC News. 

"As an adult, you make your own decisions."

Bowie was a three-time Olympic medalist, winning gold in the women’s 4x100-meter relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where she also took home silver in the 100-meter and bronze in the 200-meter races. 

Tori Bowie in 2017

Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won during the World Athletics Championships in London, Aug. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was also a two-time gold medalist at the 2017 World Championships in London.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.