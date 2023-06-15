Tori Bowie's agent speaks out after Olympian's death: 'Would have handled everything differently'

All Tori Bowie could look forward to was being a mom.

Despite being a track and field star and Olympic gold medalist, Bowie’s mind was focused on what motherhood was going to be like, as she was eight months pregnant and speaking with her agent Kimberly Holland.

"I thought that conversation, overall, was a conversation of new beginnings," Holland told NBC News in an interview.

But Bowie, at just 32 years old, was found dead on May 2 following complications related to childbirth in Winter Garden, Florida. Authorities conducted a wellness check on her, and found that she had been in labor when she passed.

The medical examiner’s report, obtained by Fox News Digital, listed possible complications that included "respiratory distress and eclampsia," the latter being a pregnancy-related condition that could involve seizures or coma.

When Holland learned the news, she was devastated.

"She was like, you know, my daughter," she said.

"I think that that would have been one of the most luckiest babies ever because she had so much love to give."

Holland did notice, though, that Bowie wasn’t eating enough during their last conversation together. She had told Bowie, 32, that she was eating for herself and the baby inside her. Bowie said, "Miss Kim, the baby is fine," so Holland backed off.

Bowie weighed 96 pounds when she died, the autopsy report stated.

"We probably would have handled everything differently to make sure everything was done properly," Holland told NBC News.

"As an adult, you make your own decisions."

Bowie was a three-time Olympic medalist, winning gold in the women’s 4x100-meter relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where she also took home silver in the 100-meter and bronze in the 200-meter races.

She was also a two-time gold medalist at the 2017 World Championships in London.

