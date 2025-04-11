Top prospect Abdul Carter posts picture of Giants great Lawrence Taylor as NFL Draft looms

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, and one of this year's top prospects dropped a hint about which team he hopes to land with.

Former Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter is widely projected to be one of the first players off the board April 25, and the New York Giants have the third overall pick.

Carter added to speculation that he hopes to wear a blue uniform in his rookie season by sharing an image of Giants great Lawrence Taylor on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The photo of the Hall of Fame linebacker on Carter's X account Friday was accompanied by the quote, "Once a Giant, always a Giant." Late Giants owner Wellington Mara has been credited with coining the phrase.

This week's visit is not the first time Carter has interacted with the Giants. The star edge rusher also had breakfast with Giants head coach Brian Daboll earlier this month, according to multiple reports.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS 2025 NFL MOCK DRAFT 2.0: ABDUL CARTER MOVES UP, SAINTS MAKE SURPRISE

Taylor was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999. He played for the Giants for the entirety of his storied 13-year career and is widely considered to be one of the best players to ever wear a Giants uniform.

Taylor's 132½ sacks rank second on the Giants' all-time list. The 9½ sacks he had during his rookie season in 1981 aren't included in the total because sacks weren't considered an official statistic at the time.

Carter racked up 23 sacks during his three seasons with the Nittany Lions and received Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors after a strong 2024 campaign.

Carter battled through a shoulder injury during the College Football Playoff. It was also recently revealed he is dealing with a stress reaction in his foot. However, it remains unlikely Carter will need to undergo surgery to address the issue, ESPN reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If Carter ends up with the Giants, he would join a defensive line that already features Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.