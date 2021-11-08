Top 5 quarterback performances of Week 9: Lamar Jackson makes his case for NFL MVP

Top quarterbacks for top teams weren’t at their best in Week 9.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys suffered a 30-16 home loss to the Broncos, Josh Allen and the Bill were unable to even muster up a touchdown in a 9-6 loss to the Jaguars, and Matthew Stafford had two interceptions against the Titans in a 28-16 loss.

Tom Brady and the Bucs were on a bye. Aaron Rodgers wasn’t on the field for the Packers after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, and Derek Carr and the Raiders carried their off-the-field issues into their game against the Giants in a 23-16 loss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So who exactly excelled on the field? Here are the QBs who played well and led their teams to big wins in Week 9.

5. Colt McCoy, Arizona Cardinals

Filling in for Kyler Murray, backup Colt McCoy didn't disappoint.

McCoy completed 22 of 26 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown in a dominating 31-17 victory over the 49ers in an NFC West showdown. McCoy's lone touchdown came when he connected with running back James Conner for a 45-yard score. Next, Arizona (8-1) will host the Panthers. If Murray is unable to go, McCoy will get another start under center.

Carson Wentz was stellar on Thursday night.

Wentz completed 22 of 30 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-30 win over the Jets. The North Dakota State product connected with wide receiver Michael Pittman five times for 64 yards and one score. The Colts (4-5) will look to get back to .500 against the Jaguars next.

Matt Ryan led the Falcons into New Orleans and came out with a win.

Ryan – a former NFL MVP – completed 23 of 30 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-25 win over the Saints. Kicker Younghoe Koo booted a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Falcons (4-4) the huge victory. Atlanta will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys next.

Justin Herbert bounced back in a big way for the Chargers.

The superstar quarterback diced up the Eagles defense, as he completed 32 of 38 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns, and added 14 yards and one score on the ground in a 27-24 win over Philadelphia. Herbert will look to keep the momentum going next week when the Chargers (5-3) host the Vikings.

Another week, another MVP performance by Lamar Jackson.

Jackson completed 27 of 41 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns and added 21 carries for 120 more yards on the ground in a 34-31 overtime victory over Minnesota. Kicker Justin Tucker nailed a 36-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in OT to lead the Ravens to the big win. Next, the Ravens will travel to Miami and face the Dolphins on Thursday night.