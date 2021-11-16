Top 4 teams remain intact in latest College Football Playoff rankings

There wasn’t much movement at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The CFP selection committee released its latest rankings on Tuesday night, and the top seven teams remained the same. Georgia came in at the top spot, followed by No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Oregon and No. 4 Ohio State. All four teams came away with easy wins on Saturday.

Cincinnati came away with a victory over South Florida and stayed put in the No. 5 spot. Both Michigan and Michigan State came in at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. The Spartans pulled out a win over the Wolverines in Week 9.

Oklahoma dropped from No. 8 to No. 13 after a 27-14 loss to Baylor on Saturday. It was the team’s first loss of the year after a season full of close calls, and they fell five spots and are now outside the top 10.

Baylor jumped up to No. 11 and is the second highest-ranked team from the Big 12. The highest-ranked team in the Big 12 is now No. 9 Oklahoma State, which moved up one spot after blowing out TCU 63-17 on Saturday.

Notre Dame moved up from No. 9 last week to No. 8 this week, and Wake Forest moved up to No. 10 after a win over North Carolina State on Saturday night.

