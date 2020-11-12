Tony Hawk talks cases of mistaken identity -- even for Tom Brady

Tony Hawk is one the most recognizable skateboarders in the world but you wouldn’t know it judging some of his tweets he has dispersed over the last few years.

Hawk has notably shared countless instances of random everyday people mistaking him for other celebrities while others believe he looked like some guy named Tony Hawk.

The legendary skateboarder discussed those mishaps in an episode of “Cold As Balls” from Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network.

“With those encounters, a couple times things happened where I walked away and thought if someone saw that they wouldn’t believe that that’s what just happened," said Hawk, "I think a lot of people think that somehow I’ve come to complain about not being recognized – that is not it. I just think it’s funny when they’re like ‘Man, I know…’”

Hawk said in many of his look-alike experiences people "just want to blurt out a sports figure.”

He added: “One guy said, ‘Are you Tom Brady?’ I’m like come on dude.”

Hart then joked he also got mistaken for Tom Brady and that’s why he stopped wearing overcoats.

Hawk also touched on the 2021 Olympics which for the first time ever will feature skateboarding.

“We’re going to see a celebration of how far we’ve come on the largest sporting venue - ever - and its going to open up possibilities for people in other countries,” he said.

The Olympics will have two sets of medals at stake in street skateboarding and park skateboarding. Each competition’s preliminaries will feature 20 skateboarders with several heats determining who moves onto the next rounds.