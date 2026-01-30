New Browns coach tells Shedeur Sanders, 'We tried to draft your a--' while with Ravens: 'It all worked out'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders got a chance to meet his new head coach on Friday.

The Cleveland Browns fired two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski upon the season's end, and they decided to hire Todd Monken, who spent the last three seasons as the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator.

Monken was getting started at his new job when Sanders walked into his new office, and the two shared an embrace.

Monken then shared what seemed like destiny for himself and Sanders.

"We tried to draft your a-- last year for God’s sake," Monken said in a video posted by the Browns. "It all worked out. You remember that, right? Some day we’ll get a chance to talk about that."

Sanders couldn't help but laugh, and Monken then asked Sanders to sit down to chat.

Sanders didn’t start the year with the Browns, but he made quite the impression in the second half, getting the nod in the remaining seven games of the season and going 3-4 over that span. He won his first start, prompting him to keep his job for the remainder of the season.

But the numbers weren't pretty. He completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions across eight total games. Numerous metrics also graded him as one of the worst quarterbacks in football.

Perhaps that's why Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters after the season that he won’t be committing to Sanders, or any other quarterback for that matter.

"We’re going to do our work on the quarterback market," Berry said. "It’s too important of a position, and it’s something that has to be solidified."

But it sure seems like Sanders is a fan of his new head coach, as he will inevitably battle with Dillon Gabriel for the job.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.