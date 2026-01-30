Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

New Browns coach tells Shedeur Sanders, 'We tried to draft your a--' while with Ravens: 'It all worked out'

Todd Monken was the Ravens' offensive coordinator the last three seasons

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Shedeur Sanders got a chance to meet his new head coach on Friday.

The Cleveland Browns fired two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski upon the season's end, and they decided to hire Todd Monken, who spent the last three seasons as the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator.

Monken was getting started at his new job when Sanders walked into his new office, and the two shared an embrace.

Shedeur Sanders vs Panthers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) takes the field in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

Monken then shared what seemed like destiny for himself and Sanders.

"We tried to draft your a-- last year for God’s sake," Monken said in a video posted by the Browns. "It all worked out. You remember that, right? Some day we’ll get a chance to talk about that."

Sanders couldn't help but laugh, and Monken then asked Sanders to sit down to chat.

Todd Monken looks on

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Mitch Stringer/Imagn Images)

Sanders didn’t start the year with the Browns, but he made quite the impression in the second half, getting the nod in the remaining seven games of the season and going 3-4 over that span. He won his first start, prompting him to keep his job for the remainder of the season.

But the numbers weren't pretty. He completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions across eight total games. Numerous metrics also graded him as one of the worst quarterbacks in football.

Perhaps that's why Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters after the season that he won’t be committing to Sanders, or any other quarterback for that matter.

Shedeur Sanders celebrates a TD

Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders (12) and Teven Jenkins (74) celebrate a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"We’re going to do our work on the quarterback market," Berry said. "It’s too important of a position, and it’s something that has to be solidified."

But it sure seems like Sanders is a fan of his new head coach, as he will inevitably battle with Dillon Gabriel for the job.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

