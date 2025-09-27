Tommy Fleetwood shines again, Rory McIlroy chirps fans as Europe dominates another morning against USA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tommy Fleetwood continues to be a thorn in Team USA’s side.



The long-haired Brit earned his third point in as many matches Saturday morning, as he and Rory McIlroy earned a 4 & 2 victory over Collin Morikawa and Harris English.



Fleetwood is now 9-3-2 in his 14 Ryder Cup matches.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to Data Golf, the pairing of Morikawa and English ranked as the worst grouping out of 132 possible Ryder Cup pairings. But when Fleetwood is on the course, it may not matter who is out there.



Winning is fun, and Rory McIlroy was enjoying his time alongside Fleetwood, engaging with some fans.

McIlroy spoke about interacting with the fans earlier this week and trying to find a happy medium.

TRUMP AND GRANDDAUGHTER KAI ARRIVE AT BETHPAGE BLACK FOR 2025 RYDER CUP

"I feel at times in the Ryder Cup, I have engaged … too much with the crowd. But then there's times where I haven't engaged enough. So it's really just trying to find the balance of using that energy from the crowd to fuel your performance," McIlroy said Thursday. "I felt like at Hazeltine, I probably engaged too much at times, and then Whistling Straits, I didn't engage enough and felt pretty flat because of it. It's just trying to find that balance."



Europe captain Luke Donald praised Fleetwood, who did not win a PGA event until last month, for being a "world-class" player.

"I think Tommy, he's a guy that just loves being around the team. He loves contributing to that team. Yeah, he's a nice player to play with. I think he's at the top of the list of a lot of guys on the team that people want to play with," Donald said on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Europe took three points in the Saturday morning session, mirroring what they did on Friday. Now, the United States simply needs a miracle.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.