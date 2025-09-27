Expand / Collapse search
Ryder Cup

Tommy Fleetwood shines again, Rory McIlroy chirps fans as Europe dominates another morning against USA

Team Europe had a large lead during the second-day break

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Team USA fans go wild after Scottie Scheffler’s tee shot Video

Team USA fans go wild after Scottie Scheffler’s tee shot

Scottie Scheffler sticks a tee shot on the 17th hole at Bethpage, warranting a loud reaction from fans.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Tommy Fleetwood continues to be a thorn in Team USA’s side.

The long-haired Brit earned his third point in as many matches Saturday morning, as he and Rory McIlroy earned a 4 & 2 victory over Collin Morikawa and Harris English.

Fleetwood is now 9-3-2 in his 14 Ryder Cup matches.

Rory and Fleetwood

Rory McIlroy, left, and Tommy Fleetwood of Europe leave the 14th green during the morning foursomes on day two of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course in Farmingdale, New York, USA.  (Vaughn Ridley/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

According to Data Golf, the pairing of Morikawa and English ranked as the worst grouping out of 132 possible Ryder Cup pairings. But when Fleetwood is on the course, it may not matter who is out there.

Winning is fun, and Rory McIlroy was enjoying his time alongside Fleetwood, engaging with some fans.

McIlroy spoke about interacting with the fans earlier this week and trying to find a happy medium.

Rory McIlroy looks on

Europe’s Rory McIlroy celebrates on the 11th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup in Farmingdale, New York, on Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

"I feel at times in the Ryder Cup, I have engaged … too much with the crowd. But then there's times where I haven't engaged enough. So it's really just trying to find the balance of using that energy from the crowd to fuel your performance," McIlroy said Thursday. "I felt like at Hazeltine, I probably engaged too much at times, and then Whistling Straits, I didn't engage enough and felt pretty flat because of it. It's just trying to find that balance."

Europe captain Luke Donald praised Fleetwood, who did not win a PGA event until last month, for being a "world-class" player.

"I think Tommy, he's a guy that just loves being around the team. He loves contributing to that team. Yeah, he's a nice player to play with. I think he's at the top of the list of a lot of guys on the team that people want to play with," Donald said on Friday.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood embrace

Europe’s Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood hug after winning their match at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup in Farmingdale, New York, on Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Europe took three points in the Saturday morning session, mirroring what they did on Friday. Now, the United States simply needs a miracle.

