Tom Izzo explodes on former Michigan State player in wild scene: 'What the f--- are you doing?'

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has been known to get visibly angry with his players over his years in East Lansing, but what happened Monday night against USC was different.

Izzo let loose his frustration on a former player.

During the Spartans’ blowout over the Trojans, 80-51, Izzo was spotted unloading on former Michigan State center Paul Davis, who played for the team from 2002-06, after he caused a disturbance in the stands.

Referees pointed out Davis, who was a spectator, from his courtside seat after he was among many in the building who disagreed with a call in the second half. Davis stood up and shouted at referee Jeffrey Anderson.

Anderson responded with a loud whistle, stopping play and pointing at Davis. Then, Anderson went over to Izzo to explain what happened, and the 70-year-old coach went ballistic.

First, he was motioning toward Davis, and it was clear he asked his former center, "What the f--- are you doing?"

Davis was met by someone asking him to leave his seat, and that’s when Izzo went nuts. He shouted "Get out of here!" at Davis, who appeared to gesture toward Izzo, perhaps in apology for disturbing the game.

Izzo was asked about Davis’ ejection after the game.

"What he said, he should never say anywhere in the world," Izzo responded when asked what happened. "That ticked me off. So, just because it’s 25, 20 years later, I’m going to have to call him tomorrow and tell him what I thought of it. And you know what he’ll say? ‘I screwed up, coach. I’m sorry.’"

Izzo quickly clarified that what Davis said "wasn’t something racial" and "it wasn’t something sexual."

"It was just the wrong thing to say, and I’ll leave it at that."

Davis later met with reporters Tuesday, apologizing for his actions.

"I'm not up here to make any excuses. I'm up here to take accountability, to own it," Davis said. It was a mistake that will never happen again. It was a mistake that's not me, but, unfortunately, last night it was."

Izzo said Davis was one of his "favorite guys" during his time playing for the Spartans. He had a breakout sophomore campaign with 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and two assists per game in 30 starts for Izzo during the 2003-04 season.

In his senior year, Davis averaged 17.5 points, a career-high, in 33 games.

He was taken in the second round of the 2006 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis played just four seasons in the league, his final one with the Washington Wizards.

