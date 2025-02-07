Tom Brady's ex-teammate: It's 'scary' Patrick Mahomes could compete with Brady as NFL's GOAT

Patrick Mahomes is off to the best start to an NFL career ever.

With a win Sunday, not only would he be the first quarterback to win three Super Bowls in a row, he would become the first quarterback to win four Lombardi Trophies before turning 30.

While Tom Brady still has a hold on the title of the NFL's GOAT, Mahomes could unseat Brady.

But Danny Amendola, who won two rings with Brady, said a win Sunday may be necessary to get the conversation going.

"I think the first step would be to three-peat. Would be something nobody's ever done before," Amendola said of his fellow Texas Tech alum in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

"He's a great quarterback, man. Time will tell. He's still young, gonna play for maybe another 10 years at a high level. It's wild, and it's scary to know he's been to so many Super Bowls. And he's taken his team to a championship level every year. It's up to him. It's great to be a fan, to watch, to support. I'm a friend of his. We went to the same university. So, I'll always support Patrick. It's great to see him be so successful."

Like most former players, Amendola appreciates the Chiefs.

"It's so hard to get to the playoffs, to put together a successful season. To get to the big game is everyone's goal, and to win it is unbelievable. I know how hard it is to get there," he said.

But he even took it a step further. While Amendola owes much of his success to Brady, he acknowledged he is rooting for Mahomes this weekend.

"I want them to do it," he said. "I want them to be successful and give us something to cheer about."

