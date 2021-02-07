Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski break record on Super Bowl LV's first TD

The Kansas City Chiefs started the scoring in Super Bowl LV with a field goal, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers answered with a touchdown on their ensuing drive.

The Buccaneers capped an 8-play, 75-yard drive when quarterback Tom Brady connected with tight end Rob Gronkowski for an 8-yard touchdown with 37 seconds to go in the first quarter. After kicker Ryan Succop connected on the point-after, Tampa Bay held an early 7-3 lead.

Brady’s touchdown to Gronkowski (13) surpassed San Francisco 49ers duo Joe Montana and Jerry Rice’s (12) record for the most TDs by a quarterback-receiver combo in postseason history.

It was also the first time in 10 Super Bowl appearances that Brady's team scored a touchdown in the opening quarter.

During the drive, running back Leonard Fournette had four carries for 26 yards, wide receiver Antonio Brown hauled in two receptions for 21 yards, and tight end Cameron Brate had a 15-yard catch.

Before Brady connected with Gronkowski, he found Brown for a 5-yard reception, which put the Buccaneers at the Kansas City 8-yard line.

Two drives later, Brady and Gronkowski connected for a second time.

The duo capped a 6-play, 38-yard drive with 6:05 to go in the second quarter, when Brady found Gronkowski for a 17-yard strike to give the Buccaneers a 14-3 lead.

Gronkowski joined Rice as the only players in league history with multiple receiving touchdowns in multiple Super Bowls. Gronkowski (5) and Rice (8) are the only players with 5+ career receiving TDs in the Super Bowl.