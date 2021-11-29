Tom Brady takes shot at Colts after win: 'Turns out that horseshoe on their helmet isn't as lucky as it seems'

Tom Brady’s dominance against the Colts continued on Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The future Hall of Famer completed 25 of 34 passes for 226 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Tampa Bay’s 38-31 comeback victory over Indianapolis.

Brady said on the latest episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast with Jim Gray that he is now 16-4 against the team over his illustrious career. Most of the victories came when Brady was starring for the New England Patriots and went head-to-head against Peyton Manning and the Colts.

NFL WEEK 12 SCHEDULE, SCORES, UPDATES AND MORE

"Always fun talking to you [Jim Gray] on a Monday after winning," Brady said. "Especially fun after we beat the Colts, which we've done a pretty good job of that lately. I think I've beat the Colts the last nine times I've played 'em, so … it was great to win in Indy. It turns out that horseshoe on their helmet isn't as lucky as it seems, which really sucks for them, but not for us."

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette piled up 100 rushing yards on 17 carries and added seven receptions for 31 yards for four total touchdowns.

Fournette capped the four-touchdown performance with a 28-yard scoring run with 20 seconds left in the game. After the Colts tied the game at 31 apiece with 3:29 left, Brady engineered an 8-play, 75-yard drive, that ended with Fournette’s final TD run.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady made the first start of his NFL career against the Colts back in 2001, winning 44-13. The Colts also played a huge role in the "Deflategate" controversy in the aftermath of the 2014 AFC championship game, which led to the four-game suspension Brady would serve to start the 2016 NFL season.