NFL Week 12 schedule, scores, updates and more

Week 12 is going to have some serious playoff implications

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season begins with three Thanksgiving Day games.

The Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints are all in action on Thursday with the season in the middle of its stretch run.

The AFC and NFC playoff pictures couldn’t be murkier. Last week, with the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans losing, was a reminder there is nothing certain in the league this season. No team is safe from being upset and possibly losing standing when it comes to the playoffs.

There’s a lot on the line this week. Here’s what’s going down.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady in front of New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady in front of New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

All times are Eastern.

Byes: Cardinals, Chiefs

Thursday, November 26, 2021

12:30 PM: Bears @ Lions (FOX)

4:30 PM: Raiders @ Cowboys (CBS)

8:20 PM: Bills @ Saints (NBC)

Sunday, November 28, 2021

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates with Carson Wentz (2) after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates with Carson Wentz (2) after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

1 PM: Steelers @ Bengals (CBS)

1 PM: Buccaneers @ Colts (FOX)

1 PM: Panthers @ Dolphins (FOX)

1 PM: Titans @ Patriots (CBS)

1 PM: Eagles @ Giants (FOX)

1 PM: Falcons @ Jaguars (CBS)

1 PM: Jets @ Texans (CBS)

4:05 PM: Chargers @ Broncos (CBS)

4:25 PM: Rams @ Packers (FOX)

4:25 PM: Vikings @ 49ers (FOX)

8:20 PM: Browns @ Ravens (NBC)

Monday, November 29, 2021

8:15 PM: Seahawks @ Washington (ESPN)

NFL Standings

AFC East

  1. Patriots (7-4)
  2. Bills (6-4)
  3. Dolphins (4-7)
  4. Jets (2-8)

AFC North

  1. Ravens (7-3)
  2. Bengals (6-4)
  3. Steelers (5-4-1)
  4. Browns (6-5)

AFC South

  1. Titans (8-3)
  2. Colts (6-5)
  3. Texans (2-8)
  4. Jaguars (2-8)

AFC West

  1. Chiefs (7-4)
  2. Chargers (6-4)
  3. Raiders (5-5)
  4. Broncos (5-5)

NFC East

  1. Cowboys (7-3)
  2. Eagles (5-6)
  3. Washington (4-6)
  4. Giants (3-7)

NFC North

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates his touchdown pass tp Darnell Mooney with James Daniels (68) and Sam Mustipher during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago.

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates his touchdown pass tp Darnell Mooney with James Daniels (68) and Sam Mustipher during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

  1. Packers (8-3)
  2. Vikings (5-5)
  3. Bears (3-7)
  4. Lions (0-9-1)

NFC South

  1. Buccaneers (7-3)
  2. Saints (5-5)
  3. Panthers (5-6)
  4. Falcons (4-6)

NFC West

  1. Cardinals (9-2)
  2. Rams (7-3)
  3. 49ers (5-5)
  4. Seahawks (3-7)

