NFL Week 12 schedule, scores, updates and more

Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season begins with three Thanksgiving Day games.

The Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints are all in action on Thursday with the season in the middle of its stretch run.

The AFC and NFC playoff pictures couldn’t be murkier. Last week, with the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans losing, was a reminder there is nothing certain in the league this season. No team is safe from being upset and possibly losing standing when it comes to the playoffs.

There’s a lot on the line this week. Here’s what’s going down.

All times are Eastern.

Byes: Cardinals, Chiefs

Thursday, November 26, 2021

12:30 PM: Bears @ Lions (FOX)

4:30 PM: Raiders @ Cowboys (CBS)

8:20 PM: Bills @ Saints (NBC)

Sunday, November 28, 2021

1 PM: Steelers @ Bengals (CBS)

1 PM: Buccaneers @ Colts (FOX)

1 PM: Panthers @ Dolphins (FOX)

1 PM: Titans @ Patriots (CBS)

1 PM: Eagles @ Giants (FOX)

1 PM: Falcons @ Jaguars (CBS)

1 PM: Jets @ Texans (CBS)

4:05 PM: Chargers @ Broncos (CBS)

4:25 PM: Rams @ Packers (FOX)

4:25 PM: Vikings @ 49ers (FOX)

8:20 PM: Browns @ Ravens (NBC)

Monday, November 29, 2021

8:15 PM: Seahawks @ Washington (ESPN)

NFL Standings

AFC East

Patriots (7-4) Bills (6-4) Dolphins (4-7) Jets (2-8)

AFC North

Ravens (7-3) Bengals (6-4) Steelers (5-4-1) Browns (6-5)

AFC South

Titans (8-3) Colts (6-5) Texans (2-8) Jaguars (2-8)

AFC West

Chiefs (7-4) Chargers (6-4) Raiders (5-5) Broncos (5-5)

NFC East

Cowboys (7-3) Eagles (5-6) Washington (4-6) Giants (3-7)

NFC North

Packers (8-3) Vikings (5-5) Bears (3-7) Lions (0-9-1)

NFC South

Buccaneers (7-3) Saints (5-5) Panthers (5-6) Falcons (4-6)

NFC West