Tom Brady says 'it's hard to compare' Super Bowl runs with Patriots, Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will make his 10th Super Bowl appearance after his side came away with a 31-26 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game, setting up a Super Bowl matchup for the ages at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 7.

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Brady overcame all obstacles and was the ringleader for the team, which will make their first Super Bowl appearance since 2002. Brady, on the other hand, has the most experience of any player who will be participating in the big game after his 20-year run with the New England Patriots.

Peter King of NBC Sports caught up with Brady after the Bucs’ win over the Packers at Lambeau Field and he asked the future Hall of Fame quarterback to compare this Super Bowl run to the previous nine with the Patriots.

"It's hard to compare -- it's not worth it comparing any of that to me," Brady responded. "It doesn't really matter. It's an incredible feeling, and to win a conference championship is incredible. To win a Super Bowl championship is one of the great feelings in the world. But they don't give these away. Obviously, everything's different this year, with us being at home. I'm sure it'll feel like just another game, although we all know it's just not another game."

Brady will become the fourth quarterback in the history of the NFL to lead two different franchises to the Super Bowl. The other three signal-callers were Craig Morton, Kurt Warner, and Peyton Manning.

Manning, who won championships with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, was the only one to win the Super Bowl with two different teams. Brady will not only look to become the second QB to win with two different teams, but he will look to win his seventh ring. He’d surpass the Pittsburgh Steelers and Patriots franchises for the most ever.