Tom Brady on 10th Super Bowl appearance: 'It’s been an interesting life for me'

Tom Brady tried to come to grips with the notion he will be appearing in his 10th Super Bowl next month, which would be more than any other team in the NFL other than the New England Patriots.

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship, Brady recalled to NBC Sports’ Peter King what it meant to him to have come this far being that he is 43 and the end of his NFL career would be right around the corner.

"It’s been an interesting life for me, you know?" he told King for his "Football Morning in America" column Monday. "I still get to do something I love to do and certainly don’t take anything for granted. Just grateful to everyone who supports me. And obviously my wife, my kids. Nobody can do anything in life without incredible support. Grateful to my parents, for being raised the right way. The commitment they showed. And my friends over the years.

"I think man, I’ve accomplished all of these things and I think for me the best part is sharing it with everybody else and just seeing videos of my kids jumping around and my friends jumping around. It makes it all so special for me and worth everything because I still get to live my dream. It’s an amazing feeling."

Brady will be heading to his first Super Bowl as a representative of the NFC. He has won the same number of NFC champions as Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff and Matt Ryan. He signed with the Buccaneers in the offseason after two decades with the Patriot, where he won six titles.

Tampa Bay has only appeared in one Super Bowl and they won in 2002. Brady’s seventh Super Bowl win could bring the Buccaneers their second.