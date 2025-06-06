Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady reveals why he won't 'throw shade' at Patrick Mahomes, NFL stars from broadcast booth

'Let’s point out the greatness of these individual players'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Tom Brady's first year as a broadcaster has come and gone, and it seems he already has a style behind the microphone.

After 24 seasons cementing himself as the greatest quarterback of all time, Brady became FOX's top color commentator, joining Kevin Burkhardt to call the Super Bowl.

Brady's broadcasting is limited due to his ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, but even without that, Brady doesn't have an interest in bashing players while he's on the call.

Tom Brady at Cardinals-49ers

Former quarterback Tom Brady, left, gestures before a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Oct. 6, 2024.  (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

In a recent interview with Complex Sports, Brady was praised for being "supportive" of Patrick Mahomes, who, at age 29, has already been added to the GOAT conversation with the seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady.

"How can I throw shade at someone who’s as amazing as he is? I know what he’s been through," Brady said.

That's his mindset for every player in the game, especially quarterbacks. 

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a game at Raymond James Stadium.  (Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Sports)

"And I think the one position that I’m in now as a broadcaster, I do feel a responsibility, A, to tell the fans what I see and be honest and upfront about everything. But also realize that what these guys are doing on the field is extremely difficult," Brady added. 

"Do they make the right plays all the time? Certainly not. By the way, neither did I. And I think you have to have this context and perspective.

"You realize it’s not about this harsh critique, and that’s really not what it’s all about anyway," Brady continued. "To me, it’s more about, let’s point out the greatness of these individual players. Have fun. Enjoy it. Entertain a little bit. And really try to educate people a little bit. 

Tom Brady before Super Bowl LIX

Fox Sports announcer Tom Brady on the field before the 2025 Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome.  (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

"But that’s what I want to do on TV. And thought it was a great season because I’ve got a great team at Fox. And we’re going to keep building on the success we had in year one."

Brady signed a 10-year deal with FOX.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.