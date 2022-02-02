Tom Brady retires: Bucs' Mike Evans tossed QB's final TD pass into crowd

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

So, what was the Hall of Famer’s final touchdown pass? And where is the football?

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ divisional round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady connected with wide receiver Mike Evans for the 710th and final TD toss of his career.

After Evans caught the touchdown, he tossed it into stands at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, which means a fan now has possession of Brady’s final touchdown football, and if the legendary quarterback wants it back, he may have to pay a hefty amount of money for it.

This isn’t the first time Evans threw one of Brady’s footballs into the stands this season.

When Brady threw the 600th touchdown pass of his career back in October, Evans also tossed that football into the crowd. Byron Kennedy — a Bucs fan — gave the ball back in exchange for another game ball and a signed jersey. He also received two signed jerseys and a helmet from Brady, a signed jersey and game cleats from Evans, a $1,000 credit at the Bucs' team store and two season passes for the remainder of this year as well as next season.

Brady’s 600th touchdown pass was estimated to be worth over $500,000, which means this football has the chance to be worth even more. Brady is the only player in league history to throw 700 touchdown passes, and he has seven Super Bowl titles, the most of all time.