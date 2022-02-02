Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady retires: Bucs' Mike Evans tossed QB's final TD pass into crowd

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

So, what was the Hall of Famer’s final touchdown pass? And where is the football?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ divisional round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady connected with wide receiver Mike Evans for the 710th and final TD toss of his career. 

After Evans caught the touchdown, he tossed it into stands at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, which means a fan now has possession of Brady’s final touchdown football, and if the legendary quarterback wants it back, he may have to pay a hefty amount of money for it.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Evans (13) is congratulated for scoring a touchdown by Antonio Brown (81) during the regular season game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 10, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.  (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time Evans threw one of Brady’s footballs into the stands this season.

When Brady threw the 600th touchdown pass of his career back in October, Evans also tossed that football into the crowd. Byron Kennedy — a Bucs fan — gave the ball back in exchange for another game ball and a signed jersey. He also received two signed jerseys and a helmet from Brady, a signed jersey and game cleats from Evans, a $1,000 credit at the Bucs' team store and two season passes for the remainder of this year as well as next season.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up in front of the New England Patriots tunnel before the game between the Buccaneers and the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Brady’s 600th touchdown pass was estimated to be worth over $500,000, which means this football has the chance to be worth even more. Brady is the only player in league history to throw 700 touchdown passes, and he has seven Super Bowl titles, the most of all time.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova