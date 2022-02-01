Tom Brady retires: Alex Guerrero jokes he's 'updating my resume' following QB's announcement

Alex Guerrero, the longtime trainer for Tom Brady and co-founder of TB12 Sports, joked whether anyone else needed a "body coach" following the legendary quarterback’s retirement announcement.

Guerrero posted his farewell message to Brady on his Instagram account.

"The past 16 years have meant more to me than I could’ve ever imagined. To think back to where we started makes it all seem like another lifetime. To not only be able to call you a business partner or a friend, but a brother is something I will never take for granted. Here’s to you TB. And to your incredible career. Thank you for letting me be a part of it all," he wrote.

"Currently updating my resume. Anyone out there looking for a body coach?"

The TB12 Sports account also tweeted its farewell.

"Thank you, @TomBrady.

"For 22 years, you inspired millions. Through your hard work, healthy habits, and winning mindset, you proved time and time again that you can do anything you want no matter your age, ability, or even draft number.

"The best is yet to come."

Brady was sure to mention his business ventures in his statement announcing his retirement.

"The future is exciting. I’m fortunate to have cofounded incredible companies like Autograph, Brady Brand, TB12 Sports that I am excited to continue to help build and grow, but exactly what my days will look like will be a work-in-progress," he said.

Brady and Guerrero launched TB12 Sports in 2016 to offer fans an inside look at his training regimen and supplements and tips to help them achieve maximum wellness.