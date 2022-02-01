Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady
Published

Tom Brady retires: Alex Guerrero jokes he's 'updating my resume' following QB's announcement

Guerrero is Brady's longtime trainer and business partner

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady makes retirement news official

Tom Brady makes retirement news official

Tom Brady makes retirement official Sportscaster Jim Gray joins 'America's Newsroom' to reflect on the career of Tom Brady what's next for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Alex Guerrero, the longtime trainer for Tom Brady and co-founder of TB12 Sports, joked whether anyone else needed a "body coach" following the legendary quarterback’s retirement announcement.

Guerrero posted his farewell message to Brady on his Instagram account.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Mike Evans after a touchdown pass against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Mike Evans after a touchdown pass against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"The past 16 years have meant more to me than I could’ve ever imagined. To think back to where we started makes it all seem like another lifetime. To not only be able to call you a business partner or a friend, but a brother is something I will never take for granted. Here’s to you TB. And to your incredible career. Thank you for letting me be a part of it all," he wrote.

"Currently updating my resume. Anyone out there looking for a body coach?"

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates with trainer Alex Guerrero after defeating the New York Jets, 22-17, at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 27, 2016, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates with trainer Alex Guerrero after defeating the New York Jets, 22-17, at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 27, 2016, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The TB12 Sports account also tweeted its farewell.

"Thank you, @TomBrady.

"For 22 years, you inspired millions. Through your hard work, healthy habits, and winning mindset, you proved time and time again that you can do anything you want no matter your age, ability, or even draft number.

"The best is yet to come."

Brady was sure to mention his business ventures in his statement announcing his retirement.

"The future is exciting. I’m fortunate to have cofounded incredible companies like Autograph, Brady Brand, TB12 Sports that I am excited to continue to help build and grow, but exactly what my days will look like will be a work-in-progress," he said.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in action against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in action against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. (John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Brady and Guerrero launched TB12 Sports in 2016 to offer fans an inside look at his training regimen and supplements and tips to help them achieve maximum wellness.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.