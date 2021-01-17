Tom Brady describes Drew Brees as 'incredible player and competitor' after possible final matchup

Drew Brees waved goodbye to the New Orleans Saints’ home crowd after what is believed to be the final game of his career – a divisional-round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brees walked off the field and blew kisses to his family who was sitting in a suite atop the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

He also met with Tom Brady at midfield. The legendary competitors exchanged pleasantries after the game. Brady talked about Brees’ probable retirement as his season is finished.

"I’ll leave that up to him to think about that but I think so much of him as a player, person everything. I know him pretty well and he’s an incredible player and competitor," Brady told FOX NFL’s Erin Andrews.

It was a tale of two stories for the future Hall of Famers.

Brady totaled three touchdowns in the game, including a quarterback sneak that pushed the Buccaneers’ lead to 10 points in the fourth quarter of the win. He finished with 199 passing yards and added two touchdown passes to his credit.

Brees had three interceptions in the loss. He added a touchdown pass and 134 passing yards.

Sean Payton was asked about Brees’ future and Payton replied he thought that question was for "another press conference."

Leading up to the team’s NFC divisional round playoff game against the Buccaneers, FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that Brees will retire when the Saints’ postseason run comes to an end.

"Drew Brees -- tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome," Glazer said on the FOX pregame broadcast. "And whenever his last game is -- if they lose tonight, if they lose next week -- that will be the last game he plays in the NFL."

Glazer was asked if it was merely his belief that Brees was retiring, or if it was an actual report. He responded by saying, "No, that is it. Drew Brees will be done."

If this is truly Brees’ final game, he would retire as the all-time leader in passing yards with 80,358 and second in all-time passing touchdowns with 571. Brady is No. 2 in all-time passing yards (79,204) and No. 1 in all-time passing touchdowns (581).

Fox News' Dan Canova contributed to this report.