Saints' Drew Brees retiring at end of season, playing 'last game' at Superdome, NFL insider says

Saints quarterback Drew Brees may be playing in his final game in New Orleans.

Leading up to the team’s NFC divisional round playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that Brees will retire when the Saints’ postseason run comes to an end.

"Drew Brees -- tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome," Glazer said on the FOX pregame broadcast. "And whenever his last game is -- if they lose tonight, if they lose next week -- that will be the last game he plays in the NFL."

Glazer was asked if it was merely his belief that Brees was retiring, or if it was an actual report. He responded by saying, "No, that is it. Drew Brees will be done."

Brees, who just wrapped up his 20th NFL season, finished with 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only six interceptions while completing 70.5% of his passes in 12 regular-season games. Brees missed four games after he suffered injuries to his ribs and a collapsed lung back in Week 10.

Brees signed a broadcasting contract with NBC in the spring of last year, and he is expected to transition into the role of an analyst or color commentary in the near future.