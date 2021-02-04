Tom Brady 'probably the greatest player to ever play this game,' NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell what many NFL fans already believe: Tom Brady is "probably" the greatest player to step onto an NFL field.

Goodell made his remarks during the Super Bowl LV press conference Thursday ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Tom Brady has shown that he’s probably the greatest player to ever play this game," Goodell said, via the Boston Herald. "His ability to rise to the big occasions, and make everybody rise around him. That’s what’s absolutely incredible to me. Everyone just plays better when they’re with him. And so, he’s an exceptional talent. But more importantly, he’s one of the great guys.

"I’ve known him for probably 15 years. He’s an extraordinary guy. He’s real, and he cares about this game, deeply. He cares about people involved with the game, so for me, I wish him well. I think he’s going to continue to be a great performer. I’m glad to hear he’s going to play a few more years."

Brady will be appearing in his 10th Super Bowl of his career and his first as a member of an NFC team.

The legendary quarterback has won six Super Bowls during his career and one more ring would give him seven and the most of all-time among any player or team.

The Chiefs will come into the game as the defending champions. Brady and the New England Patriots were the last team to win back-to-back titles.