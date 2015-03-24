Tom Brady needs better pass distribution to take pressure off Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski

next Image 1 of 2

Tom Brady is very comfortable throwing to Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski. Yet he knows he can't rely only on them.

Of Brady's 44 completions in the New England Patriots first two games, 20 have gone to Edelman and Gronkowski. Of his 78 passes, 32 were aimed at them.

Brady says he must do a better job finding other receivers because they're running good routes and are big targets. He says they're working hard to get open and he hopes that shows up on Sunday in New England's home opener against Oakland.

The Patriots rebounded from a 33-20 opening loss to the Miami Dolphins with a 30-7 win against the Minnesota Vikings. The Raiders have lost their first two games.

