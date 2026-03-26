Tom Brady inquired about NFL comeback while as a Raiders owner, but the league 'didn't like the idea'

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Even though Tom Brady had become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, the legendary quarterback still inquired about a potential return to the field.

Brady, 48, said the NFL was not a fan of the possibility of Brady coming out of retirement as an owner and playing again.

"I actually have inquired, and they don’t like that idea very much," Brady told CNBC. "We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired. Let me just say that, too."

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Brady impressed in last week’s Fanatics Flag Football Classic as he threw for 85 yards and two touchdowns on the smaller field across two games. Brady said he loved being back on the field but said the game confirmed his retirement decision.

"I loved being out there, playing in the flag game. I loved not getting hit. I got a lot of really fun things I’m involved in and it’s never going to get old throwing passes to incredible athletes on the football field. But if anything, that game reconfirmed to me that I’m very happy in retirement," Brady said.

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The NFL is also happy that Brady wants to stay in retirement because if the future Pro Football Hall of Famer returned to play, it would cause a headache for the league.

An NFL spokesperson told CNBC that if Brady were to return to the field, he would have to divest his ownership stake in the Raiders, as a policy was created in 2023 that prohibits players or team employees from taking equity in a club.

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The spokesperson told CNBC that there would also be salary cap issues for a player-owner.

Brady purchased a 5% share of the Raiders in 2024.

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