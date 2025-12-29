Tom Brady details 'warm embrace' from Bills fans in Buffalo return, including 'one-finger salute'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady made his return to Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday evening to call the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was his first time back to Highmark Stadium since he was playing in the NFL.

There appeared to be no love lost between Bills fans and Brady. FOX broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt asked Brady during the game whether the legendary quarterback received a warm welcome from fans upon his arrival – this time, as a color commentator.

"Oh, warm embrace," Brady said. "A lot of people had the one-finger salute they were giving me as I looked down from the press box. Kinda reminded me how much they enjoyed me coming to down I guess."

Burkhardt added, "They said you are No. 1."

Brady played 20 years for the New England Patriots and another three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his career, only retiring after the 2022 season. During his time with the Patriots (2000-2019), the Patriots won six Super Bowl titles and 17 AFC East titles. The Bills only won the AFC East after Brady left the division.

Brady owned the Bills throughout his career. He was 33-3 against the Bills, throwing for 9,032 passing yards and 72 touchdowns. It was the most wins he had against a team and the most touchdown passes he threw against one team. It was the second most yards he threw against a single team. The only other team he dominated as much was the New York Jets.

The Bills clawed back from a 13-point deficit against the Eagles in the fourth quarter but fell just short. Philadelphia won the game, 13-12.