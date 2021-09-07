Tom Brady's career is 'impressive' for this reason, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says

The Dallas Cowboys are set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday in the first regular-season game of the 2021 NFL season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared in his biweekly spot on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday and remarked on Tom Brady’s career when he was asked about what stood out to him over the last two decades.

"I think the mental part. How he has excelled in what would be almost obvious adjustments in his game, knowing how to play the game, the position. That’s the impressive part. To say he’s average physically is much better than that. He’s shown everybody you can play this game within the rules and have that position make a difference," Jones said.

Brady will be in pursuit of his eighth Super Bowl title and may have gotten some bulletin board material last week to use as motivation for the first week of the season.

Dallas’ first-year defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa gave an evaluation of the seven-time Super Bowl champion and didn’t give a ringing endorsement of the legendary quarterback’s mobility.

"He’s not very mobile. I mean, you know, he’s been playing for 21 years. The dude is a little older, not too mobile. I’d say that’s probably what it is," Odighizuwa said Thursday, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

He added: "Get him off the spot and his passer rating goes down by a lot. So our role is super important this week as far as getting after him."

The Buccaneers quarterback has never lost against the Cowboys. He has thrown for 1,354 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes against them. He finished his 2020 season on a riveting note, throwing multiple touchdown passes in the team’s blowout over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Was Odighizuwa worried about giving Brady and the Bucs bulletin board material for the first game of the 2021 season? No.

"I feel like he’s not a guy who’s too worried about what I’m saying. He’s obviously going to be aware of it, but he’s been doing this for awhile. People have been saying this, that and a third. He’s been doing his thing" he said.

Tampa Bay and Dallas kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.