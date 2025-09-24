Tom Brady calls critics of his roles as both Raiders owner, FOX broadcaster 'paranoid and distrustful'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some in the football world are concerned about Tom Brady being both a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and a FOX Sports color commentator during the NFL season.

The future Hall of Famer explained why he views those people as "paranoid and distrustful."

In Brady’s weekly "Do Your Job" newsletter, he wrote about the discussion regarding his two roles.

"I love football. At its core, it is a game of principle," he began. "And with all the success it has given me, I feel I have a moral and ethical duty to the sport, which is why the point where my roles in it intersect is not actually a point of conflict, despite what the paranoid and distrustful might believe. Rather, it’s the place from which my ethical duty emerges: to grow, evolve and improve the game that has given me everything."

People who believe the intersection is a conflict of interest point to the fact that Brady has access to other teams around the NFL due to his broadcasting role. Other owners don’t get to have the type of conversations Brady and his partner, play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, have on a weekly basis as they prepare for "America’s Game of the Week."

That debate was heightened when Week 2’s "Monday Night Football" broadcast on ESPN picked up Brady with a headset on in a Raiders' booth during their game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The NFL addressed that situation in a statement the next day, saying Brady is "prohibited from going to a team facility for practices or production meetings." However, he is allowed to sit in the coaches’ booth during games, according to the league.

When Brady began broadcasting for FOX, the league put limitations on what he could do after becoming a minority owner of the Raiders. His deal with Las Vegas was approved by league owners in October 2024.

But the league has softened those limitations, with a main one being Brady’s allowance in production meetings. During these sessions, the broadcast team meets with head coaches and key players from each team playing that week. Brady must do so remotely, but he is still allowed in the session.

Brady, though, isn’t allowed to be present for practice at those teams’ facilities during the week.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion takes both roles very seriously, which is why he doesn’t want to jeopardize either one.

"If I can bring my knowledge and experience to bear inside the Raiders organization to ensure there’s one more team that does things the right way, and then I can apply it in the booth so millions of people know and enjoy what the right way looks like, then I will have lived up to the expectations I have for myself, and I will have done so in service of a much greater duty," he wrote in his newsletter.

"When you live through uncertain and untrusting times like we are today, it is very easy to watch a person’s passions and profession intersect, and to believe you’re looking at some sort of dilemma. Because when you’re blinded by distrust, it’s hard to see anything other than self-interest."

Brady and Burkhardt will be in the booth for the Baltimore Ravens–Kansas City Chiefs matchup in Week 4.

