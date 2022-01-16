Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady, Bucs streamline past Eagles, NFC divisional round awaits

Sunday’s victory marked Brady’s 35th playoff win and his fifth straight since joining Tampa in 2020

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one step closer to defending their Super Bowl title after dominating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in Sunday’s wild-card game.

The injury-plagued Bucs didn’t miss a step with Tom Brady leading the pack. He was 29-of-37 for 271 yards and two touchdowns and gave Tampa Bay a solid 17-0 lead heading into halftime. Sunday’s victory marked Brady’s 35th playoff win and his fifth straight since joining Tampa in 2020. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) firest a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

"We ran the ball really well, line played great, receivers played great, tight ends played great," Brady said after the game. "[We] used a lot of different people and everyone got in there, made some plays to help the team win. Defense played great, special teams was amazing. So we’re going to need it again next week. It only gets tougher from here."

As impressive as the Bucs’ offense was, their defense stonewalled second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts who managed just eight plays in the first quarter compared to Brady's 25, for just 17 yards total. 

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.  (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Hurts was 23-of-43 for 258 yards and one touchdown but most of his yardage was earned after a late push in the third quarter and wasn’t enough to match Brady, even with four sacks by the Eagles defense. 

Philadelphia scored on Boston Scott's 34-yard run and Hurts' 16-yard pass to Kenneth Gainwell in the fourth quarter. A 2-point conversion helped cut the deficit to 16 but it was too little too late with four minutes left in the game. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard (25) celebrates with offensive tackle Donovan Smith (76) after Bernard scored on a 2-yard touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.  (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The Bucs head to the divisional round where they will play one of the following teams: Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams or Arizona Cardinals. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business.